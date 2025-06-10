U.S. Senators Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) will hold a “Spotlight Forum” on Wednesday, June 11 at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The forum, titled “Costs, Chaos, Corruption: The Household Impact of Trump’s Tariffs,” will be livestreamed on Luján’s official social media channels, @SenatorLujan..

The event aims to explore how the tariffs have contributed to economic instability, increased costs for working families, negatively impacted the travel and tourism industry, and benefited special interests. Policy experts, labor leaders, and small business owners affected by the tariffs will provide testimony.

Witnesses scheduled to appear include Adam Posen, President of the Peterson Institute for International Economics; Thea Lee, an economist and former Deputy Undersecretary for International Labor Affairs; Preston Martin, CEO of Bicycle Technologies International; and Steve Wright, President and General Manager of Jay Peak Resort.