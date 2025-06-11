The New Mexico Department of Health has reported finding a positive measles sample through wastewater testing in Roswell. The sample, collected on June 3, is part of an ongoing wastewater testing initiative being conducted at 11 treatment facilities across the state since mid-March.

“While wastewater testing cannot tell us the timing, location or number of people infected with measles, this detection tells us there was at least one person infectious with measles in Roswell around June 3 and puts us on notice there may be more cases in Chaves County in the coming days,” said Dr. Daniel Sosin, NMDOH Medical Epidemiologist.

The last laboratory-confirmed measles case in Chaves County was on April 5. Currently, there are 81 measles cases reported statewide.

While the wastewater sample does not constitute an official measles case, health officials are urging Chaves County residents to verify their vaccination status, particularly concerning the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is considered the best protection against the measles virus. Since February 1, 34,210 New Mexicans have received MMR shots.

The NMDOH conducts weekly wastewater measles testing in multiple locations, including Albuquerque/Bernalillo County, Carlsbad, Chaparral, Deming, Las Cruces, Portales, Rincon, Rio Rancho, Roswell, Santa Fe, and the South Central treatment plant in Doña Ana County.

According to the NMDOH, measles symptoms typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, followed by a red spotted rash that usually starts on the head or face and spreads down the body. People can transmit measles to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears.

Anyone developing measles symptoms is advised to stay home to prevent further spread and contact their healthcare provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for further guidance. More information about measles is available at http://measles.doh.nm.gov/.