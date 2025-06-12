U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) is advocating for enhanced healthcare access in New Mexico’s rural and Indigenous communities. During a recent Indian and Insular Affairs Subcommittee hearing, Stansbury championed her bill, the IHS Provider Expansion Act.

The legislation aims to establish an Office of Graduate Medical Education Programs within the Indian Health Service (IHS). This initiative seeks to expand the existing IHS Residency Program, drawing inspiration from the Shiprock-University of New Mexico (SUNM) Family Medicine Residency, the first of its kind in the nation.

“Access to healthcare should not be determined by history or geography,” Stansbury said. “The IHS Provider Expansion Act is a vital step towards ensuring that Native and Indigenous communities can access healthcare and grow the number of medical professionals serving Native communities. By investing in medical education within the Indian Health Service, we can help expand healthcare and bridge the gap in healthcare disparities that have persisted for far too long.”

Dr. Adriann Begay from the Navajo Nation HEAL Initiative testified in support of the legislation. Begay, who has extensive experience working with the Indian Health Service, shared her insights on the importance of improving healthcare access.

New Mexico, home to 23 Tribal Nations and a population that is nearly 12% Native, faces significant healthcare access challenges. Currently, IHS provides services in 37 states to about 2.2 million out of 3.7 million Indigenous people in the country.

The IHS Provider Expansion Act is projected to directly impact millions of people served by the IHS, including those in New Mexico, to improve access to healthcare and increase the number of medical professionals who understand the unique health challenges faced by Tribal communities.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that rural areas across the country, including those in New Mexico, face a significant deficit in primary care providers. Expanding graduate medical education opportunities through IHS is expected to increase the number of physicians willing to practice in these underserved regions.

Key Provisions of the Legislation:

Establishment of the Office of Graduate Medical Education Programs within the IHS.

Creation of a pipeline for future healthcare professionals.

Oversight of existing and creation of additional residency and fellowship programs.

Coordination with academic institutions.

Formation of an interagency working group for implementation and sustainability.