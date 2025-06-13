U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, paving the way for the legislation to be signed into law by the President.

The bill, which aims to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances (FRS) as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act, was introduced by Heinrich, along with U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and Chuck Grassley, in January. The Senate passed the bill in March.

The legislation seeks to provide law enforcement with additional tools to combat the trafficking of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances. By permanently scheduling FRS as Schedule I drugs, authorities aim to dismantle organized criminal trafficking operations and enhance public safety.

“I’m pleased that my HALT Fentanyl Act passed both chambers of Congress and is headed to the White House to be signed into law,” Heinrich said. “I urge the president to immediately sign the HALT Fentanyl Act, which is urgently needed to help our law enforcement crack down on illegal trafficking and allow prosecutors to build stronger, longer-term criminal cases. I will never stop fighting to deliver the resources to get deadly fentanyl out of our communities and save lives.”

The HALT Fentanyl Act has garnered endorsements from numerous law enforcement agencies and organizations, including the Drug Enforcement Association of Federal Narcotics Agents, the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies and the National District Attorneys Association, as well as state and local law enforcement across New Mexico.

“The HALT Fentanyl Act is another tool to go after transnational gangs and help make our community safer. Legislation is key for law enforcement to do their job,” Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were an estimated 107,543 overdose deaths in the United States in 2023, with fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances accounting for nearly 75,000 of those deaths. The bill also aims to streamline the regulatory process for scientists seeking approval to research Schedule I substances, including FRS, to enhance understanding of these substances and develop effective countermeasures.

The HALT Fentanyl Act includes clear and enforceable criminal penalties for fentanyl trafficking, with mandatory minimum penalties of 5 years for 10 grams or more and 10 years for 100 grams or more, and discretionary maximum penalties of 40 years and life, respectively. Additionally, the bill seeks to expand scientific and medical research on fentanyl-related substances by aligning the research and registration process for Schedule I substances with Schedule II substances. This includes allowing researchers to participate in multiple studies, examine newly added substances, and manufacture small quantities of FRS without separate registration.