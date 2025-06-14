On June 14, many in the Albuquerque community showed up for the No Kings Rally held at Mariposa Basin Park in Taylor Ranch. This is one of thousands planned throughout the country on Saturday. Pictured is New Mexico Representative Melanie Stansbury addressing the crowd. Photo by Roberto E. Rosales /City Desk Abq

City Council candidate Daniel Leiva collected signatures to get on the ballot during the Albuquerque No Kings rally on June 14, 2025 / nm.news

A Native American woman displays a red painted hand, symbolizing Missing, Murdered and Indigenous Women, during the No Kings rally in Albuquerque on June 14, 2025 / Photo by Pat Davis nm.news Photo by Pat Davis /nm.news

State Senator Harold Pope (D-Westside ABQ) talks with constituents at the No Kings rally in Albuquerque / Photo by Pat Davis/ nm.news Photo by Pat Davis /nm.news

On June 14, thousands in the Albuquerque community showed up for the No Kings Rally held at Mariposa Basin Park in Taylor Ranch. This is one of thousands planned throughout the country on Saturday. Pictured is John Vigil dressed as Emiliano Zapata at the event. Photo by Roberto E. Rosales /City Desk Abq

On June 14, many in the Albuquerque community showed up for the No Kings Rally held at Mariposa Basin Park in Taylor Ranch. This is one of thousands planned throughout the country on Saturday. Pictured is New Mexico Representative Melanie Stansbury addressing the crowd. Photo by Roberto E. Rosales /City Desk Abq

