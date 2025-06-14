nm.news

This story was originally published at nm.news, New Mexico’s online hub for politics, policy and local news.

More than 20 New Mexico communities large and small hosted “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump’s policies on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the events from our nm.news teams on the scene and public postings on social media.

Want to share your photos? Send them to news@newmexico.news

Albuquerque

Santa Fe

No kings for New Mexico. What say the other states?

(@eddietg51-42.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T19:19:34.524Z

Thousands turned out in Santa Fe for the No Kings protest today. Lots of families, old folks, veterans. Good vibes all around

Alice Campos (@ok-sure.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T21:52:13.403Z

No Kings in Santa Fe! So many people!#NoKings

Nancy L (@peteycat.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T21:01:23.605Z

Las Cruces

Las Cruces, New Mexico showing up. #nokings

One G in G2L (@oneging2l.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T16:48:26.006Z

MASSIVE TURNOUT at Las Cruces NO KINGS.

Robert McNamara (@romcnm.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T19:23:51.982Z

Taos

Taos "No Kings" rally, June. 14, 2025 (J. Jeantette to nm.news)

Taos, New Mexico is a small southern Rocky Mountain town of about 8,000, and Taos County is maybe 40,000. At least 2000+ people showed up for the No Kings protest on a beautiful mid June Saturday.

Charlee Myers (@taos575.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T21:36:27.897Z

Carlsbad

No Kings in Carlsbad NM!

Charay Dunn (@chaydgirl142.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T19:38:25.934Z

Roswell

Roswell Indivisible produced a pretty good No Kings turnout. Thank you Roswell!

(@curmudgeongirl.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T22:22:49.113Z

Farmington

No Kings Protest/Rally in Farmington, NM – a Trump +30 oilfield town…three times the size of any protest since President’s Day. Tell me, girls…Do. We. Look. Afraid?

Don Schreiber/Methane Mad Man (@vivarioarriba.bsky.social) 2025-06-14T22:49:03.805Z

