State Representative and conservation attorney Matthew McQueen announced Monday his bid for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands in the 2026 election.

The six-term legislator said New Mexico needs strong, experienced leadership to protect public lands and conservation efforts.

“Our public lands and environmental and conservation rules are under attack,” McQueen said. “The job of Commissioner of Public Lands is an important and complex responsibility. This is a $2 billion+ annual revenue-generating agency to benefit New Mexico’s schools, universities, and hospitals, and other critical beneficiaries. I have dedicated my career to this intricate and complex field of work. And, I have the proven record of standing up to bullies and corruption.”

According to a press release, the New Mexico State Land Office manages 9 million surface and 13 million mineral acres across the state, trust land allocated by the federal government under the Ferguson Act of 1898 and the Enabling Act of 1910. Its mission is to raise revenue for public institutions through lease agreements for oil, gas and mineral exploration, business and commercial operations, including renewable energy projects, agriculture and livestock grazing, and outdoor recreation.

McQueen likened the State Land Office to “the largest real estate firm in the state.” He committed to building upon the successes of current Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard and past commissioners like Ray Powell Jr. and Jim Baca, aiming to increase revenue while prioritizing conservation and land protection. His goals include diversifying income sources, enhancing community development and exploring innovative affordable housing options.

Ninety-five percent of the revenue generated by the State Land Office funds New Mexico’s public education system, including public schools, the Youth Diagnostic Development Center, the New Mexico Military Institute, the New Mexico School for the Deaf, the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the state’s higher education institutions.

“In addition to the legal, conservation, and land management responsibilities of the office, I am passionate about the main mission of the agency – to raise funds for public education,” said McQueen. “I have long fought to use the Land Grant Permanent Fund for early childhood education, and I’m proud that New Mexico is now the first state in the nation to constitutionally guarantee our youngest children the right to early childhood education. With responsible public land management, we can ensure that all our public institutions are receiving the funds necessary to ensure our children a successful future.”

Representative McQueen chairs the House Energy, Environment & Natural Resources Committee, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, Vice Chair of the interim Water & Natural Resources Committee, and a member of the interim Land Grant Committee. He has been a leader on issues vital to New Mexicans, including increasing royalty rates for oil and gas companies to benefit public education and ensure competitive rates with neighboring states.

His legislative achievements include efforts in 2025 to reform the NM Department of Game and Fish into the NM Department of Wildlife and sponsoring legislation to amend the Produced Water Act, allowing the Oil Conservation Division to fine oil and gas “bad actors.” He also helped strengthen New Mexico’s Strategic Water Reserve by creating a non-reverting fund to support water-related work and expanding its scope to include recreation and cultural uses.

McQueen championed Roxy’s Law – The Wildlife Conservation & Public Safety Act – in 2021, banning traps, snares, and poisons on public lands. He has also supported New Mexico’s land grants by creating a dedicated fund for their long-term sustainability.

In the legislature, McQueen has been a leader in ethics and transparency, receiving the Foundation for Open Government’s Dixon Award in 2021. He led efforts on the Capital Outlay Allocation Transparency Bill and sponsored legislation for a constitutional amendment requiring the Governor to explain pocket vetoes, which will go to voters in 2026. He supported the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and sponsored the Public Corruption Act and the Elected Official Pension Forfeiture Act. Additionally, he has sponsored legislation to expand public financing to include candidates for Secretary of State.

Beyond his legislative duties, McQueen operates his law practice focusing on land conservation, real property transactions, housing development and business. His prior experience includes serving as Director of Conservation Programs for the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, Director of Land Conservation & General Counsel for the Taos Land Trust, and Attorney for the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer. He began his legal career as a judicial law clerk for the New Mexico Court of Appeals. He has also served on numerous boards and committees related to conservation, water, and community planning.

“We’re in a crisis of democracy,” McQueen said. “We’re vulnerable in New Mexico. The legislature has done a good job of preparing for these unprecedented times, but we need strong leaders here at home at all levels of government to protect hard-working New Mexicans. That’s why I’m running for the important office of State Land Commissioner.”

McQueen represents NM House District 50, encompassing parts of Santa Fe and Sandoval Counties. First elected in 2014, he assumed office on January 20, 2015, and has served six terms over 11 years.

The office of New Mexico State Land Commissioner will be on the 2026 election ballot, with the Primary Election on June 2, 2026, and the General Election on November 3, 2026. Current Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard is term-limited after two terms.