Former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will launch her “Lift Up New Mexico Tour” on Saturday, July 12, with stops in rural communities across the state as she campaigns for the 2026 Democratic gubernatorial nomination with a focus on making life more affordable for New Mexicans.

The tour comes as affordability pressures mount statewide, despite New Mexico’s cost of living being 11.6% lower than the national average. The state faces a concerning shortage of 32,000 affordable housing units for low-income households, while homelessness increased by 87% from 2017 to 2024, more than double the nation’s 40% rise.

“Every single New Mexican has a role to play in our future. It’s why I’ll campaign in every corner of this state so we can make life more affordable and build that future together,” Haaland said in a campaign statement.

The 16-stop tour will focus on rural communities that have faced particular economic challenges. Rural areas in New Mexico experienced widespread population decline between 2010-2018, with rural areas lagging behind urban areas on employment, earnings, poverty, education and housing indicators, according to New Mexico State University research.

Haaland’s tour will visit communities across New Mexico, starting this weekend and continuing through August:

July 12 : Shiprock, Cuba

: Shiprock, Cuba July 19 : Portales, Clovis, Hobbs

: Portales, Clovis, Hobbs July 24 : Grants, Reserve

: Grants, Reserve July 25 : Lordsburg

: Lordsburg July 26 : Alamogordo, Truth or Consequences

: Alamogordo, Truth or Consequences July 27 : Mora, Roy

: Mora, Roy August 9 : Moriarty, Fort Sumner, Tucumcari

: Moriarty, Fort Sumner, Tucumcari August 11: Albuquerque

Times and locations are still to be announced.

The 2026 New Mexico gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026, with incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham ineligible to seek re-election due to term limits.

In the Democratic primary, Haaland faces Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

On the Republican side, Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull officially announced his campaign in April. Other potential Republican candidates include former Chief Justice Judith Nakamura and former Lt. Gov. John Sanchez.

While New Mexico’s overall cost of living remains below the national average, with average rent around $1,250 compared to the national average of $1,645, housing affordability has emerged as a key issue. The state’s minimum wage of $12 per hour — significantly higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 — provides some relief, but housing shortages continue to drive up costs in many areas.

This follows Haaland’s 19-stop launch tour, where, according to her campaign, she met thousands of New Mexicans in their hometowns and listened to their concerns about the state’s future.