The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved legislation that would deliver more than $12.5 million in federal funding to New Mexico, including $7.73 million in direct project funding secured by Sen. Martin Heinrich.

The Democratic senator announced the passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration appropriations bill following bipartisan committee negotiations. Heinrich, who serves on the Appropriations Committee, also helped advance the Legislative Branch appropriations bill as ranking member of that subcommittee.

“This Appropriations bill isn’t perfect but after tough negotiations and bipartisan compromise, I was able to get the best deal for New Mexico and advocate for federal resources that deliver for working families,” Heinrich said in a statement. “This legislation will provide rental assistance for working families, expand economic opportunities in Tribal and border communities, assist American farmers produce healthy food, and fully fund SNAP, WIC and the School Lunch program to keep healthy food on the table and push back against Trump’s cuts to these vital nutrition programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will always fight for investments that put New Mexico families first, strengthen our middle class, and grow our economy.”

Local Project Funding

Heinrich secured $3.63 million for six New Mexico projects, with the largest allocation going to HELP New Mexico, Inc., which will receive $1.575 million to renovate classroom spaces for early childhood services in Luna County.

Other projects include $750,000 for the Truchas Volunteer Fire Department to purchase firefighting equipment and $467,000 for New Mexico State University to research weed management using low-power electricity in perennial crops.

Working with Sen. Ben Ray Luján, Heinrich also secured $2.1 million for two additional projects: $1.1 million for Rio Arriba County volunteer fire departments to purchase communications equipment and $1 million for the Pueblo of Isleta to construct a learning center.

Nutrition Programs Preserved

The bill fully funds major nutrition assistance programs despite what Heinrich described as cuts proposed in Republican budget reconciliation legislation. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) would receive $8.2 billion, a $603 million increase that serves nearly 45,000 New Mexicans.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) maintains full funding for an estimated 500,000 New Mexico participants, while child nutrition programs, including school lunch and breakfast programs, receive continued support.

Border and Tribal Support

The legislation increases funding for the Southwest Border Commission by $500,000 to $2.5 million, supporting economic development in southern New Mexico. Heinrich had previously secured the commission’s first congressional investments.

Tribal communities would benefit from $235 million for the Food Distribution on Indian Reservation Program and $3 million for a pilot program allowing tribes to purchase traditional foods from small tribal producers. The bill also provides $700,000 for processing and federal inspection of tribal bison.

Agricultural and Conservation Provisions

The bill rejects the Trump administration’s proposal to eliminate Conservation Technical Assistance funding, instead providing $949 million for conservation programs. Heinrich successfully included provisions requiring the USDA to notify Congress before closing the Natural Resources Conservation Service or Rural Development field offices.

Agricultural research receives an $81 million increase, including continued support for Climate Hubs and research collaborations between New Mexico State University and the Agricultural Research Service station in Las Cruces.

Food Safety and Regulatory Funding

The Food and Drug Administration would receive $7.015 billion in total funding, including $3.535 billion in discretionary funding—a $10 million increase that rejects proposed cuts in the president’s budget request. The funding includes $689 million for the Center for Tobacco Products to address unauthorized e-cigarette products.

Food Safety and Inspection Service funding increases by $12 million to $1.226 billion, aimed at maintaining staffing levels and preventing supply chain delays.

Housing and Development

Rural rental assistance receives $1.715 billion, a $73 million increase over the previous fiscal year, along with $1 billion in single-family direct loans for low-income and first-time homebuyers.

Heinrich also secured funding for urban agriculture programs and local food systems, including $20 million for the Local Agriculture Market Program supporting direct producer-to-consumer marketing.

The legislation represents ongoing negotiations between Congress and the administration as lawmakers work to finalize spending for the fiscal year beginning October 1.