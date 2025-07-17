U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich is leading a new push to protect the personal information of “Dreamers” in New Mexico and across the country, introducing legislation that would prevent the Trump administration from using their immigration applications against them as federal agencies increasingly share data for deportation efforts.

Heinrich’s Protect DREAMer Confidentiality Act would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from disclosing information from Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals applications to immigration enforcement agencies except in limited circumstances. The bill comes as the Trump administration has finalized agreements allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to access taxpayer data and other government databases for immigration enforcement.

“Dreamers in New Mexico and across the country are frontline health care workers, teachers, firefighters, police officers, and scientists,” Heinrich said in a press release. “These inspiring young people are Americans in every sense of the word except on paper, and they want nothing more than to be productive members of their communities.”

The legislation addresses growing concerns among New Mexico’s approximately 5,690 active DACA recipients and immigrant advocates who worry that information provided in immigration applications could be weaponized for deportation purposes. Heinrich has personally met with several “Dreamers” in New Mexico who are working to become doctors, scientists, lawyers, and engineers.

The DACA program, which has provided temporary protection from deportation to young immigrants brought to the United States as children, faces an uncertain future. According to government records, more than 825,000 people have received DACA protection since the program began in 2012, contributing an estimated $140 billion to the U.S. economy in spending power and paying $40 billion in combined federal, payroll, state and local taxes.

Currently, about 537,700 people maintain active DACA status as of September 2024, according to government data. However, the program has been “under attack and on life support for several years,” with legal challenges limiting its scope and uncertain prospects for 2025.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January 2025 that current DACA recipients can continue renewing their protections, but the government cannot process new applications. More than 100,000 initial DACA applications remain pending with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Heinrich’s legislation comes as the Trump administration has expanded information sharing between federal agencies for immigration enforcement. In April 2025, the Internal Revenue Service signed an agreement with DHS allowing ICE to submit names and addresses of immigrants to cross-verify against tax records.

The agreement marks a significant shift in how taxpayer information can be used and has sparked concern among current and former IRS officials about protecting confidential taxpayer data. The Trump administration has also gained access to immigration databases through the Department of Government Efficiency, including systems containing information on DACA applicants.

New Mexico has taken steps to protect its DACA recipients from potential federal policy changes. In 2020, the state removed immigration status as a barrier for professional licenses, ensuring that DACA recipients wouldn’t suddenly lose the ability to work in their chosen professions if federal protections were eliminated.

The state’s approach reflects Heinrich’s long-standing advocacy for immigrant communities. He has consistently opposed efforts to use DACA application information for deportation purposes and has worked to ensure that young immigrants who came forward based on government promises wouldn’t be targeted for enforcement.

Despite Heinrich’s efforts, the legislation faces an uncertain path in a Republican-controlled Congress. However, President Trump has previously indicated he would “work with Democrats on a plan” to protect Dreamers, and some Republican senators have introduced legislation that would provide temporary protection for DACA recipients while implementing border security measures.

The Protect DREAMer Confidentiality Act would specifically prohibit information sharing with ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and other law enforcement agencies except for identifying fraudulent claims, national security concerns, or investigating felonies unrelated to immigration status.

Heinrich argues that protecting this information is essential for maintaining trust in government programs and ensuring that young immigrants can continue contributing to their communities without fear of deportation.

“We need to ensure that Dreamers’ private information is not weaponized against them and is protected — full stop,” Heinrich said. “I call on Congress to quickly take up and pass my legislation to make sure Dreamers are able to stay in school, keep working and contribute to our economy, and remain in their homes and neighborhoods.”

This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Reported by: Kevin Hendricks This report is original reporting by a New Mexico-based independent journalist with support NMreports.org and its readers and sponsors.