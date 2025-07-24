Over 10,000 New Mexico students could lose access to afterschool programs and thousands more could see cuts to English language learning support after the Trump administration withheld $44 million in federal education funding that was supposed to reach schools this month.

The funding freeze affects critical programs serving the state’s most vulnerable students, including $5.8 million for English Language Acquisition programs and $4.7 million for adult education, according to a letter sent to President Donald Trump by New Mexico’s entire congressional delegation.

All five members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez — wrote in the letter that the administration’s actions violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

“Your illegal freeze threatens to force staff layoffs, increase class sizes, and cut student services at schools across New Mexico,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “Every teacher let go, every tutor lost, and every child left behind is a direct consequence of this reckless decision.”

The Trump administration defended the funding freeze, with the Office of Management and Budget stating its “initial findings have shown that many of these grant programs have been grossly misused to subsidize a radical left-wing agenda,” according to PBS. The Education Department said it “remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities.”

The frozen funds were approved by Congress in March as part of a continuing resolution that Trump signed into law. Federal law requires education funding to flow to states by July 1, but the Education Department notified states on June 30 that nearly $7 billion nationwide would be withheld for an “ongoing programmatic review.”

The funding freeze has immediate impacts across New Mexico’s largest school districts. Albuquerque Public Schools faces a $12 million shortfall affecting 55 staff members across all 143 schools, while Las Cruces Public Schools could lose $3 million, according to Rep. Vasquez’s office.

“I was an English learner in the public schools system in this country, and I got to where I was because these programs existed,” Vasquez told Source New Mexico. “We are selling our kids short by eliminating these programs.”

Santa Fe Public Schools could lose $900,000 that supports 55 to 60 full-time positions and serves around 700 families through its 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, which provides afterschool and summer programming.

Melanie Blea, executive director of federal and state programs at Albuquerque Public Schools, said the district is “trying to fill holes” and “cover as much as we possibly can with other funds,” but warned they “probably can’t do this for much longer.”

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez joined 22 other states in filing a federal lawsuit challenging the funding freeze as unconstitutional. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, argues the Trump administration violated the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which requires specific procedures before the executive branch can withhold congressionally approved funds.

On July 18, the Trump administration released $1.4 billion nationwide for afterschool programs, but with new requirements that states certify compliance with federal civil rights laws. However, $5.4 billion in other education funding remains frozen, including money for English language learners, teacher professional development, migrant education and adult literacy programs.

The funding cuts disproportionately affect New Mexico’s diverse student population. The state’s $5.8 million loss in English Language Acquisition funding is particularly significant given that many students come from multilingual backgrounds.

“In New Mexico, where many students live in rural, low-income, multi-lingual communities, these funds are not extra, they’re very essential to each and every community,” Kristie Medina, superintendent for Raton Public Schools, said at a press conference with Attorney General Torrez.

The frozen adult education funding threatens to set back programs like those at Doña Ana Community College, which enrolled 1,431 students in its adult education program last year. Nearly 100 students graduated with their GED last month alone, according to the congressional delegation’s letter.

State education officials are exploring alternatives. New Mexico allocated $15 million to afterschool programs in its recent legislative session, and approximately $5 million remains unallocated that could potentially help fill gaps created by the federal freeze.

The legal challenge continues in federal court, while congressional Republicans have largely remained silent on the funding freeze. Some GOP senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, have criticized the administration’s decision, but no Republican governors or attorneys general have joined the legal challenge.

School districts face difficult decisions as the new academic year approaches. Many had already approved budgets and hired staff based on the expectation of receiving federal funds that remain frozen.

The congressional delegation concluded their letter with a direct appeal: “We call on you to do your constitutional duty and release these funds without delay.”

This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Reported by: Kevin Hendricks This report is original reporting by a New Mexico-based independent journalist with support NMreports.org and its readers and sponsors.