New Mexico manufacturers are sounding the alarm about how federal trade policies and tariffs are damaging their bottom lines and threatening the state’s economic growth, according to discussions held Monday with U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez.

During a July 28 roundtable meeting in Sunland Park, plant managers and business leaders from Santa Teresa’s manufacturing sector told Vasquez (D-NM) that uncertainty surrounding the current administration’s shifting trade policies is forcing companies to pause investments, cancel expansion plans, and delay hiring decisions.

“What we have seen is that the tariffs are having a very negative impact on businesses that are choosing to relocate here and businesses that want to expand here,” Vasquez said after the meeting. “And that is because the nature of the tariffs this administration has proposed have been so uncertain. We’ve lost investments here in Santa Teresa.”

The concerns come as Southern New Mexico’s border manufacturing sector grapples with what industry leaders describe as a two-pronged economic challenge affecting both existing operations and future growth opportunities.

Jerry Pacheco, president of the New Mexico Border Industrial Association, painted a stark picture of the region’s economic climate during the roundtable discussion.

“We have the economic uncertainty hitting us two ways,” Pacheco said. “We’re having companies that are getting really, really scrunched in terms of their industry because people are not placing orders or are postponing buying decisions. That’s one side of it. The other side is the businesses we’re not getting because they’re not going to make a multi?million?dollar investment decision in this environment right now.”

Pacheco revealed specific losses, saying major deals have fallen through due to the uncertain trade environment.

“I’ve seen three deals—two in the automotive industry and one in the electronics industry—totally go away, and we’re hoping they come back once we get some certainty in terms of tariffs.”

The roundtable included representatives from multiple manufacturing sectors, including copper, steel and aluminum production, as well as logistics and printing companies.

According to the business leaders who attended the meeting, the tariff uncertainty has resulted in:

Paused or cancelled investments worth millions of dollars in Southern New Mexico

Hundreds of lost jobs due to stalled expansion projects

Reluctance among some business leaders to speak publicly about trade policy concerns due to fears of potential retaliation

“Today, I heard directly from plant managers and business owners who have been impacted by the administration’s decisions,” Vasquez said. “The truth is, if we want to grow jobs here locally in Southern New Mexico, we need some certainty from the president.”

Vasquez, whose district includes much of the state’s border region, emphasized his commitment to protecting New Mexico’s manufacturing base and international trade relationships. The congressman indicated he plans to continue advocating for policies that support the border economy, including through his Economic Opportunity for Border Communities Act, which he intends to reintroduce.

The Santa Teresa area has long been positioned as a key manufacturing hub due to its proximity to the Mexican border and established trade infrastructure. The region’s manufacturers have historically relied on cross-border supply chains and international trade relationships that are now facing disruption from evolving federal trade policies.

Representatives from Vasquez’s office said the congressman will continue engaging with local business leaders and working to address their concerns about trade policy impacts on New Mexico’s economy.