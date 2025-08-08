U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) wrapped up a week-long tour Friday of northern and central New Mexico communities, holding public events and private meetings to address constituent concerns about federal budget cuts and economic policies.

The senator visited Taos, Santa Fe, Española, Albuquerque and Santa Ana Pueblo, conducting a town hall, business roundtables and listening sessions with healthcare providers, educators and tribal leaders.

Throughout his stops, Luján focused criticism on what he termed the “Republicans’ Budget Betrayal,” arguing that proposed cuts to federal programs would harm New Mexican families and communities.

“From business leaders to educators to medical providers, this week I had the pleasure of meeting with many New Mexicans who are being impacted by decisions being made in Washington,” Luján said in a press release. “The cuts in the Republicans’ Budget Betrayal will make life harder for New Mexicans.”

The senator’s itinerary included meetings with small business owners in Taos who discussed concerns about Trump administration tariffs, and sessions with healthcare providers at Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos and Christus Regional Cancer Center in Santa Fe. These healthcare leaders expressed worries about potential cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

In Española, Luján met with school district leadership to discuss how SNAP benefit cuts might affect school nutrition programs. He also toured Bicycle Technologies International in Santa Fe, where officials discussed the impact of tariffs on their operations.

The tour included a joint appearance with fellow Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich at a public broadcasting roundtable in Albuquerque, where they highlighted concerns about GOP cuts to public media funding.

Luján concluded his tour with a visit to Santa Ana Pueblo, meeting with tribal leadership about federal impacts on tribal communities.

“I heard from medical providers who are worried they won’t be able to provide health care for their communities, school administrators who are worried kids will go hungry, and concerned constituents who have been betrayed by the promise of lower prices,” the senator said.