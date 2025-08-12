This commentary is submitted by Peter St. Cyr, an award-winning longtime New Mexico journalist and open government advocate. While the political class debates the timing and merits of a special legislative session this Fall, my concerns are focused on the process being discussed by New Mexico House and Senate leadership. Their idea to have predetermined agreements in place before convening rank and file members to simply rubber stamp legislative solutions without meaningful public hearings should raise red flags with the public, nonprofit stakeholders, journalists and open government advocates.

These groups should unite and demand meaningful public hearings webcast online as required during regular sessions.

Statements by leaders and others that predetermined agreements will avoid a chaotic train wreck and save taxpayers money on an extended an session are a red herring. The benefits of a robust policy discussion in an open meeting always benefit New Mexicans.

We should not be on the outside of closed door meetings and left to speculate on whether corporate donors and special interests are using their influence to shape legislative solutions ahead of public interests.

These lobbyists should also be required to disclose their work on special session legislation, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed Rep. Sarah Silver and Sen. Jeff Steinborn’s Lobbyist Activity Reports (HB143).

The governor’s rejection squandered an opportunity to increase transparency and rebuild the public’s confidence and trust in state government and rebrand New Mexico’s corrupt pay-to-play reputation.

Kicking the bill down the road to the final year of her tenure is a betrayal.

It stung.

Political leaders like Gov. Lujan Grisham need to honor their campaign pledges. I remember the vows she made to make government transparency more than just a campaign buzzword during a Sunshine Week Candidate Forum on open government issues that I produced, broadcast and recorded a few months before she was first elected governor in 2018.

After she took her oath, I visited with the governor and her senior staff and encouraged them to make open government her lasting legacy and a framework for her new administration.

My role to hold her accountable for her promises shifted a year later when I woke up choking on blood and gasping for air. As I battled stage four laryngeal cancer and lost my ability to speak the governor’s promises seemed to be forgotten.

But they didn’t fade into the ether. I’m healthy again and urge her to honor the pledges she made seven years and before her second term ends.

As Gov. Lujan Grisham finalizes her agenda for a special session, we should urge her to add the Lobbyists Activity Reports bill and get it passed and signed into law. Getting it done this year will give lawmakers time next year to improve financial disclosure forms they and other elected officials are required to file annually.

At minimum, Sen.Steinburn and Rep.Sila working with the governor should craft legislation to require all political subdivisions’ contract lobbyists to provide clear disclosure of their work since they are ultimately paid by taxpayers and we have a right to know how our money is spent.

The Municipal League and New Mexico Association of Counties should also be required to make their lobbying efforts available to the public since they’re supported by city and county membership dues.

Alternatively, New Mexico lawmakers should consider taking Texas’ lead. This year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation prohibiting political subdivisions, including school boards, from using taxpayer money to hire professional lobbyists completely after school voucher supporters raised complaints their taxpayer money was being used to oppose their policy interests.

However it plays out, I will no longer identify as a watchdog journalist. After all this, I have transitioned. I now identify as a hedgehog journalist, because they never give up even after being stung by a queen bee.