A failed Republican legislative candidate was sentenced to 80 years in federal prison on Wednesday for hiring gunmen to shoot at the homes of four Democratic elected officials in the Albuquerque area following his 2022 election defeat.

A U.S. District Judge handed down the sentence to Solomon Peña, 41, during an 11 a.m. hearing in federal court in Albuquerque. The sentence includes three years of supervised release after prison.

The attacks between December 2022 and January 2023 targeted the homes of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, state House Speaker Javier Martinez, former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, and state Sen. Linda Lopez. No one was injured in the shootings, but three bullets passed through the bedroom of Lopez’s 10-year-old daughter while she slept.

Barboa released a statement after the sentencing.

“For my own peace and health, I did not attend the sentencing today. I am not shuttered or intimidated by Pena’s failed attempts to stall or halt democracy,” Barboa said. “I, too, have faced hardships in my life and have chosen the path of love, healing, and public service, while Peña used his hardships to justify violence. Love is stronger.”

When the shooting occurred, Barboa and O’Malley were members of the county commission that certified the election results. They released the following statement, also signed by Lopez, after Peña was found guilty in March:

“Justice has been served. No individual or family should ever have to experience the terror of a drive-by shooting. Our homes are meant to be our havens, where families feel secure and the stresses of our professional lives can be safely left behind. We are grateful that the jury found this man guilty on all counts and hope this verdict serves as a reminder that threats or acts of violence against anyone in this community will not be tolerated.”

Martinez told KOB the verdict comes as a relief.

“Solomon Peña’s conviction demonstrates that political violence has no place in New Mexico,” Martinez said. “My family and I are grateful that our justice system worked as it should to hold him accountable for his actions.”

The Peña case directly prompted the New Mexico Legislature to pass multiple election security bills in 2023, including new felony penalties for intimidating election workers and allowing elected officials to keep their home addresses confidential on government websites.

“The trust that many of us had has been broken a little bit,” House Speaker Martinez said when supporting the new security measures.

The shootings occurred after Peña, who lost his House District 14 race by nearly 50 percentage points, pressured Bernalillo County commissioners to refuse to certify the 2022 election results. When commissioners certified the results anyway, federal prosecutors said Peña organized the shooting conspiracy with two co-defendants, who both pleaded guilty and were sentenced earlier this year. Demetrio Trujillo received 15 years in prison and Jose Trujillo received 37 months, according to an Albuquerque Journal report.

A federal jury convicted Peña in March 2025 on 13 charges, including conspiracy, intimidation and interference with federally protected activities, and multiple firearm violations. One shooting involved a machine gun, according to court documents.

While in jail awaiting trial, Peña was convicted of three additional counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence for attempting to hire fellow inmates to kill his co-conspirators to prevent their testimony.

Peña faced a mandatory minimum of 60 years and a maximum of life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.