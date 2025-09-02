By Alex Ross

A four-term New Mexico state legislator is preparing a Republican challenge to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez in her bid for reelection next year.

State Rep. Martin Zamora, a Republican of Clovis, filed a statement of candidacy in July with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The move allows him to raise and spend money for a campaign in the New Mexico 3rd Congressional District, which spans all of northern New Mexico and much of the eastern state border with Texas.

On Friday, Zamora confirmed in an interview with New Mexico Political Report that he had decided months ago to enter the race, but had not yet publicly declared his candidacy.

“We are fundraising right now and plan to work hard at winning this seat. We just feel like we need to do some work before we publicly announce,” Zamora said.

The district encompasses much of New Mexico, north of Albuquerque, and runs along the state’s border with Texas, reaching as far south as Hobbs.

Leger Fernandez, an attorney from Santa Fe, has held the seat since 2019, winning three reelections by comfortable margins. According to the FEC, she entered July with nearly $500,000 in her campaign war chest.

Zamora emphasized that his motivation to run for Congress is not partisan or personal.

“I respect Theresa for who she is, what she’s done, but I feel like…God put me here, and my opportunity to serve is now, and that’s why I’m stepping up to the plate,” Zamora said.

A farmer and rancher, Zamora, 64, was elected to the New Mexico House in 2018 when he unseated State Rep. George Dodge Jr (D-Santa Rosa). District 63 comprises parts of Curry, De Baca, Guadalupe, Roosevelt and San Miguel counties.

Zamora is the top Republican on the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee. He has voted against the state budget during five of his six years in office and has championed unsuccessful efforts to allow state public dollars to be used for students who are homeschooled or attend private schools.

Earlier this year, Zamora sponsored legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), which authorizes the New Mexico Finance Authority to make loans or grants from the state’s water projects fund to 84 water projects across the state.

The 3rd Congressional District has long favored Democrats, who, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, hold a 14-point edge in voter registration over Republicans. However, Zamora insists that he can stitch together a winning coalition.

“We have a lot of people, even Democrats, who have given us a handshake and told us that they’re going to support us,” Zamora said.

When reached for reaction about Zamora’s candidacy, Daniel Garcia, communications director for the Democratic Party of New Mexico, pointed out an error in one section of Zamora’s statement of organization, which states that Zamora is running in the 3rd Congressional District in Minnesota, not New Mexico.

“Whether he’s moving to the Midwest to run for federal office or just bad with letters, it’s apparent he is off to a rough start,” Garcia said.