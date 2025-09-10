By Lauren Lifke

New Mexico’s congressional delegation has called for Senate and House leaders to take steps toward completing tribal water settlements.

The U.S. pursues a policy of settling tribal water rights disputes whenever possible, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The settlements are intended to help secure tribal rights to historic land, as well as permanent access to clean and reliable water supplies.

On Sept. 4, Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) signed a bipartisan letter urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to prioritize the passage of six acts that would help settle water rights for tribes in New Mexico.

The New Mexico delegation reintroduced the six bills in February after first introducing them in 2023 and 2024.

“Completion of these settlements will save taxpayers millions of dollars, provide water access and certainty to Tribal and non-Tribal water users across the West, avoid years of protracted and costly litigation, and support the United States’ trust responsibility to Tribes,” the letter reads.

Heinrich and Leger Fernandez led the letter, along with Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont). Montana republicans Sen. Tim Sheehy and Rep. Troy Downing also signed the letter.