New Mexicans who depend on a federal paycheck are being told to gather a few essential documents they’ll need in order to apply for state unemployment benefits if the anticipated federal government shutdown occurs later tonight.

“Federal employees in New Mexico who are furloughed or laid off during a government shutdown may apply for Unemployment Insurance starting the first day,” the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions said Tuesday.

DWS normally verifies an applicant’s information with the employer, but that may be complicated if the federal government is shut down so employees can gather essential documents before a furlough, if possible.

DWS suggests that federal employees can prepare to apply for state benefits with this information:

Social Security Number (SSN)?

Mailing address(es) and phone number(s) of employer(s) you worked for in last 18 months?

The starting and ending dates of your last job (or jobs if more than one employer in last 18 months)?

If you are a non-citizen, have your alien registration number and expiration date?

If you worked during the week you are filing your claim, be sure you know the gross amount (total dollars and cents before any deductions) of your pay before filing?

Pencil and paper to write down questions and instructions?

Furloughed Federal Employees must provide their recent Standard Form (SF)-50, an SF-8 (if issued), their most recent federal W-2 form, and recent federal earning and leave statements (pay stub). ? ?

? A Claimant’s Affidavit of Federal Civilian Service, Wages and Reason for Separation, ETA-935 form located on the NMDWS website at https://www.dws.state.nm.us/Federal-Government-Shutdown-Information.??

Claims for unemployment become effective the Sunday of the week an individual submits their initial claim. The first week of unemployment is not a payable week as it is a “waiting week” under the provision of the UI program., says DWS.