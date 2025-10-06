Visitors to opening weekend of the ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta were greeted by an unexpected protest against the event’s main sponsor. Protestors with WildEarth Guardians and The Yes Men enact a satirical protest during the opening weekend of the ExxonMobil Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta / Courtesy photo

Satirical protestors supported by WildEarth Guardians and the The Yes Men dressed as sales representatives of a fake oil and gas company, Exxtreme Energy, and offered samples of the company’s “new hydration and drought solution” to Fiesta visitors and guests in the ExxonMobil sponsor tent on Sunday.

“People laugh when they see our ads for drinking fracking waste — but Exxon and its peers are dead serious about pushing this on New Mexico’s farms and waterways,” said Natalie Whiteman of The Yes Men. “Our role is just to say the quiet part out loud.”

The group was ordered to leave by Balloon Fiesta officials.

They tell NM Political Report that they have a week of events planned to bring attention to the controversial drilling practice known as “produced water.” According to the State Environment Department, produced water is “highly saline water that is recovered during oil and gas production. Produced water may also include fluids that were used during drilling, such as hydraulic fracturing fluids.” A state law enacted in 2019 allows for some of that produced water to be treated for reuse in other activities. Opponents argue that allowing produced water encourages the use of limited fresh water resources for oil and gas production and that cleaning the water does not guarantee safety for the public or agriculture.



The group says the will be deploying a 2,400-square-foot banner reading “Exxon Profits, NM Pays,” freeway overpass drops, and “Tainted Horizons” parody merchandise riffing on this year’s theme, as well as spoof audio ads, billboards, and other produced water tastings.