State Sen. Nicholas Paul (R-Alamogordo) has resigned from the Legislature, less than a year after the businessman was elected to the New Mexico Senate.

"After much prayer and reflection, my family and I have decided that due to current and ongoing health concerns, it is necessary for me to prioritize my health," Paul said in his letter of resignation that was submitted to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office on Tuesday and was subsequently shared with New Mexico Political Report.

Paul, a business owner and former member of the Alamogordo City Commission, was elected to the Senate District 33 seat last year, a district which encompasses portions of Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties. New Mexico Senate Republicans confirmed that Paul was stepping down in a press release earlier in the day.

“I’m deeply grateful to the citizens of Otero, Lincoln, and Chaves Counties for their trust and support. Together, we’ve worked hard to make our communities stronger, and I will always remain committed to the success of the district and New Mexico,” Paul said in the press release.

Under New Mexico law, applicants interested in filling the vacancy will send their resumes and or letters of interest to the county commissions in each of the counties within the district. Each commission will then vote to recommend one name to finish out the unexpired four-year term of the senator who has resigned. Those names are then forwarded to the governor, who chooses one person to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the unfinished term.

According to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, 51% of voters in Senate District 33 are registered Republicans, 23% are Democrats and another 26% are either registered with a minor political party or no political party.