New Mexico State Auditor Joseph Maestas officially announced his reelection bid on Tuesday, vowing to continue what he described as a “fight for accountability, transparency, and innovation in New Mexico’s public entities and officials.”

Maestas, a Democrat, touted in a campaign press release a first-term record that he described as uncovering millions of dollars of waste as well as strengthening oversight and more transparency in state government, but believes there is more work to do in a second term.

“I have seen firsthand how independent, principled oversight changes lives. I will continue to strengthen transparency, modernize oversight, and protect every dollar entrusted to government. Together, we can build a smarter, stronger New Mexico,” he said.

The state auditor is one of seven elected statewide executive offices in New Mexico and is responsible for conducting annual and special audits of the finances of state agencies. The website of the Office of the State Auditor indicates that the office has 35 employees divided between four divisions and one special office.

According to his campaign website, Maestas is a professional engineer, a former Española mayor and former chair of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

In 2022, Maestas beat Zackary Quintero 57% to 43% in the open Democratic primary for state auditor. He went on to beat Libertarian Travis Steven Sanchez in the general election 62% to 38%. Republicans did not field a candidate for state auditor that year.

Maestas is the first candidate of any party in New Mexico in the 2026 election cycle to formally enter the race for state auditor.