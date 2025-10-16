Democratic hopeful for governor Sam Bregman has seen an influx of dollars flowing into his campaign since April, but not by enough to cut into the huge cash advantage of Deb Haaland, his lead rival for the nomination.

Campaign finance reports filed this week with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office show that Bregman, the current Bernalillo County district attorney, added $2.47 million to his war chest between April 8 and Oct. 6. The campaign stated in a press release that the latest figures bring its fundraising total so far this election cycle to nearly $2.6 million. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sam Bregman is shown during his campaign announcement in April in Las Vegas, NM. (Kevin Hendricks)

The Bregman campaign said that 80% of those contributions are from New Mexicans.

“This campaign is powered by New Mexicans who want a candidate with a real common-sense plan for the future. As the outsider in this race, nobody expected us to raise this kind of money. But I’ve never been one to shy away from hard work. This incredible show of support proves folks are ready for something new,” Bregman said.

After spending $1 million between April and October, Bregman’s campaign has $1.5 million in cash on hand.

Despite Bregman’s strong finish, Haaland managed to maintain her fundraising edge. Records show that since April, $4 million has poured into the former Biden cabinet member and former congresswoman’s campaign.

On Wednesday, the Haaland campaign, in a press release, touted the candidate’s ability to attract small donors, with an average contribution of $30.89. The release added that 98% of all contributions made over the internet were $100 or less.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every person who has shown their support for my campaign and New Mexico’s future. Every hug, every note, every contribution, every signature is special to me,” Haaland said.

Haaland’s campaign also led her opponents in spending in the April-to-October period, expending $2.9 million, leaving her with $2.82 million in cash on hand. Deb Haaland, former U.S. Interior Secretary, in one of her final public appearances in that role / USDOI Hannah Grover

Altogether, Haaland’s campaign has taken in $6.9 million since its launch in February. Records show that of that amount, $215,000 came from her former congressional campaign account.

Former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima trailed Bregman and Haaland, taking in $69,152.46 since his campaign for the Democratic nomination began in June, and with $50,000 of that coming from a loan that Miyagishima made to the campaign. After spending $58,283, Miyagishma has $10,867 in cash on hand. Among the items money was spent on was $1,160 to Grammy-Award winning recording artist Louie Ortega for a song that he had recorded for the campaign.

Miyagishima’s campaign also benefited from $254,544 of in-kind contributions. The Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute defines in-kind contributions as “goods or services or anything of value contributed to a candidate or committee other than money.” These can include facilities, mailing lists, equipment, supplies or advertising services.

The reports show that of those in-kind contributions, $52,994.18 came from items or services provided by Ken Miyagishima Insurance Inc, a company that the candidate owns. Those in-kind contributions included t-shirts, the use of a company vehicle and food for volunteers.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull, the only Republican in the race so far, has received $123,157 of contributions in the past six months. He spent $126,850 since April, leaving his accounts with a remaining balance of $200,241. The latest numbers bring Hull’s fundraising total this cycle to $329,326.

Two other contenders, both registered as Decline to State, are also embarking on campaigns for governor: Jacob Smith of Rio Rancho and Gene Petit of Radium Springs.

Smith, who filed the paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office in September to establish a campaign committee, has self-financed his bid for governor with a $2,000 loan that he made to it. He spent $830 and as has $1,169 left in his campaign coffers.

Pettit, who filed to establish his campaign committee in May, has taken in $429, and spent $209. His campaign has $219.71 left in cash on hand.

Next year’s race for governor is wide open given that current Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, is prohibited from running for reelection because of term limits.