Millions of dollars in one-time spending authorized by state lawmakers earlier this year are set to be dispersed to school districts across New Mexico, including funding meant to strengthen school security.

Earlier this year, New Mexico lawmakers passed House Bill 450, which included $50 million for school security improvements, career technical education facilities, and repairs and maintenance to public school buildings in FY 2026, according to the legislation. New Mexico Senate Majority Floor Whip Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque) told New Mexico Political Report that money included $35 million he requested for school security enhancements.

Larry Tilitson, interim executive director of the New Mexico Public School Facilities Authority, told New Mexico Political Report that the Authority will be sending out letters about the funding to school districts by early next week.

Padilla said the money for school security is meant to be used to cover the cost of new technologies, such as gun recognition software, and build upon the millions of dollars the state invested several years ago that enabled school districts to outfit their facilities with surveillance cameras and other security tools.

“I think that these buildings are huge and enormous in some cases, so they need other technologies that can augment and supplement kind of what you know, the existing technology in the building. So I think that, you know, we should be looking at the latest, greatest, and most innovative technology to stay ahead of this thing,” Padilla said.

He added that the improvements to school security are needed to not only keep students and staff safe from potential threats but also to foster an environment where learning can take place.

“Otherwise, I think that it would maybe, possibly hinder the learning and the ability to learn on the school grounds if the child doesn’t feel safe,” Padilla said.

The school district in Gallup is scheduled to receive $5.92 million, the largest share of the $35 million for school security enhancements.