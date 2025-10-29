New Mexico will provide $30 million in emergency food assistance starting Nov. 1 to replace suspended federal nutrition benefits for roughly 460,000 residents, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday at an Albuquerque press conference.

The state funding will partially offset the loss of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture will suspend nationwide Nov. 1 amid an ongoing federal government shutdown. The suspension affects approximately 42 million Americans.

“The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress have abdicated their responsibility to Americans in need, so we’re stepping up to help New Mexicans,” Lujan Grisham said.

New Mexico has the nation’s highest SNAP participation rate at 21% of its population, according to the governor’s office. The state typically receives $80 million to $90 million monthly in federal SNAP funding.

The $30 million in state funds will be distributed through existing Electronic Benefit Transfer cards and is designed to cover roughly the first 10 days of November, state officials said. Recipients should expect payments equal to approximately 30% of their normal November benefit, with elderly and disabled recipients receiving at least $100.

Lujan Grisham issued 40 executive orders declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the maximum amount of $750,000 each under state law. The orders also authorize the Health Care Authority to provide nutritional assistance to SNAP-eligible residents.

“This $30 million investment means meals for children, groceries for seniors, and hope for families who’ve been abandoned by Republicans in Washington,” Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said.

Health Care Authority Secretary Kari Armijo said the state will continue accepting SNAP applications, which will be tied to application dates when federal funding resumes.

State officials cited a USDA document from September indicating that multi-year contingency funds totaling more than $5 billion should be available to maintain benefits during funding lapses. The agency has since removed that plan from its website, according to the governor’s office.

“No state—including New Mexico—can afford to bridge this massive funding gap indefinitely,” Lujan Grisham said. “It’s up to Congress and President Trump to do what’s right and restore this critical nutrition funding.”

SNAP, established in 1964, generates up to $1.80 in local economic benefits for every dollar spent, according to program data.

Residents can apply for benefits at yes.nm.gov, by calling 1-800-283-4465 or visiting Health Care Authority Income Support Division offices.