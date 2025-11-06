Sen. Steve Lainier (R-Aztec) on Thursday became the second Republican to officially declare his candidacy for governor.

Lanier, a retired educator and coach, and a first-term state senator from Aztec, announced his candidacy in a press release posted on Facebook.

“As someone who spent my life serving this community – in the classroom, on the field and now in the legislature– I know what makes New Mexico special. Our state deserves leadership that listens, works hard and puts people first. My campaign is about standing up for New Mexicans and building a better future together,” the press release stated.

Lainer said in the press release that his campaign will be about improving education, standing up for rural New Mexicans, reestablishing trust in government and developing “safe, prosperous neighborhoods throughout New Mexico.”

According to the press release, Lainer spent 28 years teaching history and computer science at Aztec High School, where he was also a football, track and cross country coach, before his election in 2020 to the San Juan County Board of Commissioners.

Last year, Lanier was elected to the District 2 New Mexico Senate seat that had been held by retiring Sen. Steve Neville, also of Aztec. Lanier is a member of the Senate Finance Committee.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull is so far the only other Republican officially vying for the party’s nomination. State Rep. Mark Murphy (R-Roswell), former New Mexico Human Services Secretary Duke Rodriguez, Brian Gregory Cillesesen, a business owner from Farmington and Belinda Robertson, a Las Cruces business owner, have filed paperwork with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office to form campaign committees but have not publicly decided whether to run.

Three Democrats are pursuing their party’s nomination: former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. Current Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, is unable to seek reelection due to term limits.