President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has hit its lowest level since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20, according to a Gallup poll released on Friday.

The poll of 1,321 U.S. adults conducted from Nov. 3 to Nov. 25 showed Trump with a 36% approval rating, representing a five-point drop since October. It is also slightly above his all-time low of 34% at the end of his previous term in January 2021.

Megan Brennan, senior editor at Gallup, wrote in her analysis of the poll that Trump’s declining overall approval rating is driven by declining support among independents and Republicans.

“The longest shutdown of the federal government, election losses for the Republican Party and continued concerns about affordability appear to have damaged Trump’s standing with the American people in November, especially Republicans and independents,” Brennan wrote.

Non-white voters among the most dissatisfied

Trump’s declining job approval varied by party. Among Republicans, it dropped seven points to 84% compared to October. Support among independents fell eight points to 25%. Democratic support for Trump slipped three points to 3%. When race was taken into consideration, 43% of non-Hispanic whites said they approved or strongly approved of Trump’s performance, compared to just 21% of Hispanics and 18% of Black respondents who said the same.

The poll was conducted through interviews with respondents on landline telephones and cellphones and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.