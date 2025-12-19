Thirty-two rural health care organizations across New Mexico will receive $20 million in state funding to expand primary care services in underserved communities, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday.

The fiscal year 2026 awards from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund will support projects ranging from tribal health centers to frontier clinics in some of the state’s most remote areas.

“We created this fund because rural health care providers were struggling to keep their doors open, let alone expand,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “These awards will help meet a pressing need for care in rural communities that have gone too long without adequate services.”

The awards will fund organizations in 27 counties across all four regions of the state, from McKinley County in the northwest to Lea County in the southeast. Recipients include tribal health centers, community health organizations, hospitals and specialty clinics.

The Rural Health Care Delivery Fund was established by the New Mexico Legislature in 2023 to help rural providers offset operating losses and start-up costs for new or expanded services. This funding cycle prioritized primary care projects from Medicaid-enrolled providers addressing documented community needs.

Specific grant amounts are still being finalized, according to the governor’s office.