By Josh Lee — President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order directing federal agencies to speed up the process of reclassifying marijuana as a drug with some medical use. This move marks what may be the most significant shift in U.S. cannabis policy in more than a decade, with potentially far-reaching consequences for New Mexico’s cannabis industry.

The order pushes the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to move marijuana from Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act to Schedule III, a change that would acknowledge its accepted medical use under federal law and ease regulatory barriers.

Cannabis is currently in a category reserved for drugs deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. This classification places cannabis alongside dangerous drugs like heroin and LSD, despite decades of state-level legalization and widespread medical use. In contrast, Schedule III drugs are recognized as having some medical value and a lower risk of abuse. This category includes substances like certain codeine formulations and anabolic steroids.

Although rescheduling wouldn’t legalize cannabis federally or override any state laws, it would represent a fundamental shift in how the federal government treats the plant. Industry leaders in New Mexico say the change could be transformative.

Duke Rodriguez, CEO of Ultra Health and gubernatorial candidate, says the move is historic. “This is the biggest cannabis shift in a decade—and it’s a big win for New Mexico,” he says. “Schedule III finally puts interstate medical cannabis on the table. That means new markets, real jobs and a chance to export something we do better than anyone.”

One of the most immediate effects of rescheduling would be tax relief for cannabis businesses. Marijuana’s current classification means cannabis companies are subject to Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code, which prohibits businesses trafficking in Schedule I or II substances from deducting ordinary business expenses like rent, payroll, utilities and marketing. Because of this, licensed cannabis operators have higher tax rates than other industries. Moving marijuana to Schedule III would remove cannabis businesses from 280E’s scope.

Matt Kennicott, executive director of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico, says the change represents a long-overdue acknowledgment from the federal government. “Rescheduling is the first major step in 56 years for cannabis policy, finally recognizing that plant medicine is not to be treated the same as heroin,” Kennicott says. “While it’s not the full descheduling and legalization that will make our industry stronger, it is the first major shift since the Cole Memo in 2013.”

Kennicott says the news makes him optimistic. “It’s too early to say what exactly changes,” he says, “but this step forward recognizes what many of us already know: Cannabis has a medical value and is used widely as medicine. We look forward to this positive news developing further and look forward to Congress taking action as well.”

Rescheduling marijuana could also benefit pharmaceutical companies by easing restrictions on cannabis research and development. Schedule I status has limited clinical trials on weed, but a move to Schedule III would make it easier for drug companies to research, develop and commercialize cannabinoid therapies. How that might ultimately affect current operators in the cannabis sector remains to be seen.

“America already knows our green chile,” says Rodriguez. “Now it’s time they experience New Mexico-grown medical cannabis. And let’s be honest: No one wants their weed from New Jersey.”