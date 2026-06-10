New Mexico’s Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury has an insider’s view of the Congressional investigation into the Epstein Files. Today, she emerged from the closed-door testimony of Bill Gates to explain what he said, and to announce that Republican leadership had agreed to call Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer now nominated to serve as attorney general, into testify about White House Situation Room meetings strategizing about the disclosure plans he ultimately oversaw.

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Stansbury told reporters that Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, testified that he had reached out to Epstein as a potential donor for philanthropic causes Gates championed, but had not visited him in any torrid capacity.

But Stansbury also made news by announcing that Republican Chairman Jim Comer had agreed to call former Todd Blanche to testify about the botched redaction process former Attorney Pam Bondi told Congress Blanche oversaw. “This is separate from his confirmation process,” Stansbury highlighted. “He was at the heart of the coverup.” She specifically mentioned “explosive” reporting in a New York Times Magazine story which described Blanche pitching several strategies to Vice President J.D. Vance and senior White House and Justice Department officials to avoid release of the files that included details of the president’s associations with Epstein.

It was not immediately clear, Stansbury cautioned, whether Comer would require Blanche to testify under oath or, as he did with Bondi, allow her to be questioned without promise or penalty for lying.

Author Pat Davis Pat Davis is the founder and publisher of nm.news. In a prior life he served as an Albuquerque City Councilor.