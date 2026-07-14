By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper.

New Mexicans eyeing a career with a hardhat instead of a diploma just got a boost in Washington, as U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) reintroduced legislation aimed at funding the training programs that feed skilled trades apprenticeships.

Heinrich’s Pre-Apprenticeships To Hardhats (PATH) Act would direct the U.S. Department of Labor to award grants to employers, unions, community colleges, school districts and veterans’ groups, who’d use the money for training, curriculum and program evaluation — all aimed at getting people ready for registered apprenticeships in the building trades, according to Heinrich’s office.

The bill has real Albuquerque roots: United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 412 is among the endorsing groups.

“We strongly believe in the investment in pre-apprenticeship as a pathway for young people into apprenticeship and great careers,” said Courtenay Eichhorst, the local’s business manager and president of New Mexico Building Trades.

More details:

Grantees must prioritize outreach to veterans, women and low-income communities.

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.) is leading a companion bill in the House.

Heinrich previously secured over $2.5 million in federal funding for UA Local 412’s mobile training unit, which has trained New Mexicans in Española, Taos, Las Vegas, Mora, Raton and Santa Fe.

Author Kevin Hendricks Kevin Hendricks is an editor with nm.news where he oversees Sandoval County newsrooms. A native of Southeast ABQ, he reported for the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer before joining nm.news in 2024. Editor