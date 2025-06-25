Industry & Labor
Explaining the opportunity at intersection of business, economy and a safe, modern workforce
Topics
WildEarth Guardians: Oil and gas spills in New Mexico amount to a ‘deluge’
By Danielle Prokop, Source New Mexico New Mexico oil and gas operators averaged a spill every seven hours in the beginning months of 2025, according…
House subcommittee examines how to ensure a reliable, affordable grid
By Hannah Grover The electric sector is facing new challenges nationwide as demands for electricity increase and extreme weather events become more common. These challenges…
First community solar project on state lands breaks ground
By Hannah Grover The first community solar project on state trust lands in New Mexico broke ground on Thursday in Los Lunas. The Global Give…
OTHER NEWS
Haaland criticizes Trump budget cuts during campaign visit in Tijeras
By Hannah Grover Deb Haaland, a former Interior secretary and one of the Democratic Party candidates for governor, targeted actions taken by President Donald Trump’s…
Test for formatting
This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Submitted by: Submitted…
Vasquez rallies to save Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks Monument from proposed GOP sell-off
This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Submitted by: Office…
Thousands of New Mexicans turn out in cities big and small for ‘No Kings’ protests
This story was originally published at nm.news, New Mexico’s online hub for politics, policy and local news. More than 20 New Mexico communities large and…