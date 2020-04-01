Sixth person win NM with coronavirus died; 48 new positive tests

The state announced Wednesday a sixth person with COVID-19 died in the state, and that an additional 48 people tested positive for the disease.

The state Department of Health said that the person who died was a woman in her 90s from Sandoval County. She had underlying medical conditions and died on Tuesday. She is the first person to die with COVID-19 in Sandoval County.

The 48 new positive tests bring the state’s total to 363 positive tests. The state said that 31 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of seven from Tuesday’s announcement. The number of those hospitalized includes those who tested positive in other states and are now in New Mexico hospitals, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state says that 26 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The number of new cases included the first in Catron, Grant and Otero counties. The Alamogordo Daily News reported Tuesday someone at Holloman Air Force Base, in Otero County, tested positive.

The DOH provided a breakdown of new cases by county:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases by county, including the new cases.

Bernalillo County: 148

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 10

Cibola County: 4

Curry County: 5

Doña Ana County: 21

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 1

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 20

Otero County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 4

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 32

San Juan County: 37

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 48

Socorro County: 3

Taos County: 12

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

As of Wednesday, the state reported processing 14,011 tests. That is 771 more processed tests than in Tuesday’s announcement.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

That order was extended through the end of April.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.