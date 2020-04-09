One death and 124 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to nearly 1,000 cases

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 124 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, the largest single-day amount of positive cases for the state so far, bringing the total to 989 cases.

There has been one additional death related to COVID-19. The death was a woman in her 80s in Bernalillo County. She had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the La Vida Llena facility in Albuquerque. DOH said the three deaths reported Wednesday were also residents at the La Vida Llena, bringing the total number of deaths of residents at the facility related to COVID-19 to 6.

DOH said a total of 73 individuals are now hospitalized, an increase of 14 over yesterday’s numbers, and 22 individuals are now on ventilators. There are now 217 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 16 over Wednesday.

The state has also detected the first COVID-19 case in Colfax County.

“What this tells us, unfortunately, is that we have community spread statewide,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. “Community spread is occurring, we have to do better.”

The most recent cases include:

45 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in San Juan County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state provided a county-by-county breakdown of all the cases of COVID-19 in the state, including the newly announced cases:

Bernalillo County: 369

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 18

Cibola County: 21

Colfax County: 1

Curry County: 9

Doña Ana County: 44

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 4

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 4

McKinley County: 84

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 174

San Juan County: 126

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 70

Socorro County: 9

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 8

Valencia County: 11

The state has conducted a total of 25,241 tests, an increase of 1,434 tests since Wednesday.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state also changed who qualifies for a COVID-19 case to include not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.