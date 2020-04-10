Total NM COVID-19 cases cross 1,000, total deaths now at 19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico crossed 1,000 on Friday, as the state Department of Health announced an additional 106 people tested positive, and that two additional people with COVID-19 died.

The two new deaths, which brings the state’s total to 19, were a male in his 90s from Bernalillo County and a male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized. Both had underlying medical conditions, according to the DOH announcement.

The DOH announced that 75 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two people over Thursday’s announcement. This number could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not any who tested positive in New Mexico but are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also said that 235 people who tested positive for COVID-19 are now designated as recovered, an increase of 18 over Thursday’s announcement.

Among the new cases, 29 were in McKinley County, the second highest total of new cases. Officials have identified northwest New Mexico, including San Juan and McKinley counties, as areas where cases would hit a peak earliest.

The state also announced residents and/or staff have tested positive in nine congregant living facilities, though did not provide a breakdown per facility. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are at a higher threat of serious impacts of a COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization or death.

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Lifecare Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The state provided a breakdown of the new totals by county:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

2 new cases in Luna County

29 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state also said that numbers reported on Thursday included two duplicates in Sandoval County, and a previously reported positive case in San Juan County was determined to be an inconclusive lab result, and was removed from the results, pending a retest.

The state also provided a breakdown of the current totals, including Friday’s announcement, by count:

Bernalillo County: 407

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 18

Cibola County: 24

Colfax County: 1

Curry County: 9

Doña Ana County: 44

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 7

Hidalgo: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 4

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 113

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 177

San Juan County: 142

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 72

Socorro County: 10

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 9

Valencia County: 14

The state announced they have processed 27,098 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 1,857 tests over Thursday’s numbers. The state has discussed how it has increased its testing capacity in recent days.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state also changed who qualifies for a COVID-19 case to include not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.