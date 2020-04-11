DOH: 86 more COVID-19 cases in NM, one additional death

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Saturday 86 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state. The department also announced on Saturday that a male in his 70s from San Juan County with COVID-19 died.

The most recent cases bring the state’s total to 1,174 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20 people who have died with the disease.

The state reported there are 78 people in the hospital with COVID-19, but that could include those who tested positive outside New Mexico and does not include those who tested positive in New Mexico but hospitalized outside the state. That is an increase of three people over Friday’s announcement.

According to the state’s latest numbers, 235 people are deemed recovered from the disease. That is the same number as Friday’s announcement.

Here are numbers of the new positive cases by county:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

27 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

22 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

Below are the total number of positive cases by county, including the cases the DOH announced Saturday:

Bernalillo County: 422

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 25

Colfax County: 1

Curry County: 9

Doña Ana County: 49

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 8

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 4

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 140

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 199

San Juan County: 149

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 74

Socorro County: 11

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 9

Valencia County: 15

The state said they have processed 28,692 tests as of Saturday’s announced, an increase of 1,594 over Friday’s number.

The DOH also announced on Saturday that staff members or residents at the following congregant living facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Lifecare Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state also changed who qualifies for a COVID-19 case to include not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.