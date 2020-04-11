Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains expands telehealth to help patients in New Mexico

To make reproductive health care more accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains has created an app to help patients in New Mexico.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains announced the app to help patients obtain medication contraceptives and urinary tract infection (UTI) treatment during the pandemic.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said this will help those already facing barriers to accessing care. Communities of color, people with low incomes and young people are disproportionately affected by the public health crisis, Adrienne Mansanares, PPRM chief experience officer, said in a statement.

“Expanding telehealth is an important step to making reproductive care more accessible in New Mexico, and to continue to serve the communities who rely on us for high-quality, affordable, compassionate care. There has never been a more important time for expanding telehealth services,” she wrote.

Reproductive health care has been under attack, according to advocates. Anti-abortion lawmakers in Congress targeted Planned Parenthood in the $2 trillion stimulus package.Residents in New Mexico can download the app, create an account, and are able to submit information for a birth control pill prescription or UTI consultation. One of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains’ licensed providers will respond within one day, according to the statement. For eligible patients, birth control pills will be mailed to them and UTI treatment will be prescribed to a local pharmacy.