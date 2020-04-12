Six more deaths and 74 additional COVID-19 cases in the state

State officials announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19. The Department of Health also announced 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in New Mexico to 1,245. A total of 26 people with COVID-19 have now died.

The six deaths include:

Two females and a male in their 90s in Bernalillo County. The individuals all had underlying medical conditions, and one was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County, who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

Saturday’s announcement included 38 new confirmed cases in Sandoval County. The state previously announced clusters of cases on two pueblos in the county.

A total of 295 cases of COVID-19 have now been designated as recovered by the state Department of Health, an increase of 60 cases since Saturday.

DOH said it found errors in Saturday’s count of COVID-19 cases, including two Sandoval County cases that were counted twice, and one case in Doña Ana County that was counted twice. DOH said the errors were corrected and are reflected in today’s total COVID-19 cases.

The new cases include:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Curry County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

There are now 80 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Saturday.

That number could include those who tested positive outside New Mexico and does not include those who tested positive in New Mexico but hospitalized outside the state.

The total number of positive cases by county, including the cases the DOH announced Sunday, include:

Bernalillo County: 440

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 25

Colfax County: 1

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 49

Eddy County: 7

Grant County: 9

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 5

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 144

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 235

San Juan County: 151

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 75

Socorro County: 12

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 10

Valencia County: 18

A total of 30,515 tests have been performed to date, an increase of 1,823 since Saturday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last Thursday the state had expanded its testing capacity.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, including church services for Easter celebrations. It also closed restaurants to in-person dining and suspended operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state says those who can seek COVID-19 tests are not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.