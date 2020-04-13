DOH: Five more COVID-19 related deaths, 107 new positive cases

The state Department of Health announced five more deaths, all in San Juan County, related to COVID-19 and 107 additional positive tests for COVID-19 in the state overall.

This brings the number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 31 in the state, 11 of which were announced in the last two days. Overall, the state has reported 1,345 positive tests.

All five of the newly reported deaths were from San Juan County, one of the areas of the state with the most positive tests so far. The DOH said all five were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The cases were males in their 40s, 70s and 80s and two females in their 80s.

The majority of the new positive cases are in McKinley (48) or San Juan (23) counties.

The state says that 87 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 7 over Sunday’s announcement. This could include those who tested positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also announced the 304 cases are designated as recovered, an increase of 9 over Sunday’s announcement.

The state provided a breakdown of the newly reported cases by county:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

48 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state corrected some errors in Sunday’s tests, which included duplicate cases in Sandoval County, McKinley County and Rio Arriba County, three cases in Sandoval County had not been confirmed by labs and one case in Otero County from a non-New Mexico resident.

With those corrections and the newly reported cases, the number of cases by count are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 455

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 25

Colfax County: 2

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 50

Eddy County: 7

Grant County: 10

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 5

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 191

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 244

San Juan County: 173

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 76

Socorro County: 14

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 10

Valencia County: 20

As of publication, the state had processed 31,970 tests, an increase of 1,455 over the numbers reported Sunday afternoon.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, including places of worship. It also closed restaurants to in-person dining and suspended operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state says those who can seek COVID-19 tests are not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://www.newmexico.gov/.