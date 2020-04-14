State: 62 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths

New Mexico state health officials announced 62 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and five additional deaths related to the respiratory illness late Tuesday. This brings the total number of test positive cases of COVID-19 in the state to 1,427 and the total number of deaths to 36.

As of Tuesday, there are 82 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include state residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 340 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

13 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

The reported five deaths related to COVID-19 are:

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

The number of deaths in the state related to COVID-19 is now 36.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or the staff at the following congregate living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The total amount of positive tests for COVID-19, including the above newly reported cases, are the following:

Bernalillo County: 464

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 28

Colfax County: 2

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 50

Eddy County: 7

Grant County: 10

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 204

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 253

San Juan County: 192

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 76

Socorro County: 15

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 21

As of publication, the state’s website announced that they have processed 32,850 tests. That is an increase of 880 over the numbers announced on Monday.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people. It also closed restaurants to in-person dining and suspended operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state says those who can seek COVID-19 tests are not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.