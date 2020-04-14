The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/13/20 edition)

When Jonas Palmer was ordered to move out of his dorm because of coronavirus, he was taken aback. Just two days earlier — while sitting in a classroom at the Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (SIPI) in Albuquerque — he’d been on a conference call with college president Sherry Allison. As Palmer recalls it, she assured all 250 students living on campus that they could shelter in place in their dorms.

But now administrators had decided that wasn’t possible. It was late March, and the school bought Palmer a one-way ticket to Oklahoma — where his mom lives, on a Comanche reservation near Cache, a town of about 3,000 in the southwest quadrant of the state.