DOH: 80 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

In a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced 80 new positive COVID-19 cases. The state announced no new deaths.

The state now has 1,484 total positive cases.

Of the new cases, nearly half—38—were reported in McKinley County. The state reported another 11 cases in San Juan County and another 9 in Sandoval County. Those are the three current epicenters of the spread in New Mexico.

As of right now, 90 people are hospitalized in New Mexico and 22 of those are currently on ventilators, the governor said. The number of those who are hospitalized could include those who tested positive in other states but are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

As of today, there are 353 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The state provided a breakdown of the new cases by county:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

38 new cases in McKinley County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

The state also provided a breakdown of the total amount of cases, including the new cases:

Bernalillo County: 477

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 29

Colfax County: 2

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 54

Eddy County: 7

Grant County: 11

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 2

McKinley County: 242

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 262

San Juan County: 200

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 78

Socorro County: 16

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 21

The state has processed 33,394 tests as of Wednesday’s announcement, that is an increase of 544 over Tuesday’s announcement.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people. It also closed restaurants to in-person dining and suspended operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state says those who can seek COVID-19 tests are not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.