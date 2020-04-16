Eight more COVID-19 deaths in NM, 116 new cases, DOH announces

The New Mexico Department of Health announced eight more COVID-19-related deaths in the state and an additional 116 new positive cases.

A total of 44 New Mexico residents have died with COVID-19, and a total of 1,597 residents have tested positive for the disease.

The majority of cases continue to come from northwestern New Mexico, with 83 of the new positive tests coming from McKinley (23), Sandoval (31) or San Juan (29) counties.

Six of the eight newly announced deaths came from those counties; the other was a female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. She was a resident of La Vida Llena long-term senior facility.

Another death was a female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Life Care Center facility in Farmington. Both had underlying medical conditions; the woman from San Juan County was hospitalized.

The other deaths were:

A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 30s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County.

The state says 90 residents are currently hospitalized, the same number as were hospitalized during Wednesday’s announcement. The number of hospitalized could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

The state has reported positive cases of COVID-19 in residents and/or staff in eight congregate living facilities: Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque, Aztec Health Care in Aztec, Beehive Homes in Farmington, Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque, La Vida Llena in Albuquerque, Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe, Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington and Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

Older people and those with underlying medical conditions are considered more at risk of serious cases, including hospitalization or death, as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

The state also says 353 people are designated as recovered, the same number as in the previous day’s announcement.

The state provided a breakdown of the new cases by county:

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Luna County

23 new cases in McKinley County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

29 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe

4 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided a breakdown of all cases, including the newly announced positive tests, by county. The Wednesday announcement included one duplicate case from Bernalillo County and two cases that were not yet lab confirmed.

Bernalillo County: 491

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 19

Cibola County: 30

Colfax County: 3

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 58

Eddy County: 7

Grant County: 12

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 265

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 1

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 293

San Juan County: 229

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 79

Socorro County: 20

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 24

The state has processed 34,488 tests as of Thursday’s announcement. That is an increase of 1,094 over the previous day’s announcement.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people. It also closed restaurants to in-person dining and suspended operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state says those who can seek COVID-19 tests are not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.