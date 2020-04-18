87 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and two additional deaths, state announced Saturday

The state announced 87 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the respiratory illness, which brought the total number of related deaths in New Mexico to 53.

The total number of test positive cases are now 1,798. As of late Saturday, there were 92 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, four fewer than Friday’s announcement. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of late Saturday, there were 465 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. That is an increase of 83 over Friday.

The state Department of Health reported the following most recent cases:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

The two additional deaths related to the type of coronavirus are:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The total 1,798 positive tests for COVID-19 break down into the following counties:

Bernalillo County: 527

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 33

Colfax County: 4

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 67

Eddy County: 9

Grant County: 13

Guadalupe County: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 356

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 2

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 311

San Juan County: 260

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 82

Socorro County: 20

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 26

The state has tested a total of 36,632 residents, an increase of 1,109 over Friday’s announcement.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people. It also closed restaurants to in-person dining and suspended operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state says those who can seek COVID-19 tests are not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.