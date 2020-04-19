The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/19/20 edition)

Note: This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The state announced Saturday 87 test positive cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. The state had tested an additional 1,109 more residents on Saturday than it did on the previous day. Read our story here.
- The owner of an Albuquerque gun range and gun store said state police shut him down after he tried to reopen in spite of the state’s public health order. Read our story here.
- Gallup High School will open its gym as a 60-bed facility for COVID-19 patients, the Associated Press reported, citing the Gallup Independent. McKinley County is the site of the highest concentration of cases per capita in the state.
- The Albuquerque Journal reported on the difficulties those applying for unemployment benefits are facing.
- The self-employed are not getting a lot of help yet, the paper wrote.
- The Navajo Nation announced that an additional 70 people tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 1,197. Of the total deaths, 469 are in New Mexico, an increase of 43 over Friday’s announcement.
- The Navajo Nation canceled its spring legislative session because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The New Mexico National Guard delivered food for the Navajo Nation, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- You can watch a Navajo Nation Congressional Delegation Virtual Town Hall with members of Congress from New Mexico and Arizona here.
- Some Native American tribes sued over COVID-19 funds going to for-profit Alaska Native corporations, the Associated Press reported.
- The Food Depot in Santa Fe served over 3,000 people in two hours on Saturday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Ruidoso News wrote about food banks that are open in Lincoln County.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about an organization providing food to families.
- One grassroots organization had to shift tactics on getting the word out to families afraid or unable to fill out the U.S. census about its importance. Read that NM Political Report story here.
- Domestic violence has spiked, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Some in Roswell protested the restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Roswell, the Roswell Daily Record reported. Included was Roswell mayor Dennis Kintigh and Chaves County Commissioner T. Calder Ezzell.
- Freeport-McMoRan, which operates mines the southwest part of the state, is providing paid leave to its workers in the Chino Mine, south of Silver City due to a cluster of workers who have developed COVID-19 but furloughs and layoffs are on the horizon, according to the Silver City Daily Press.
- Details on the federal program that New Mexico will participate in regarding surveillance and contact tracing remain thin, but the Las Cruces Sun-News reported on some of them.
- The Navajo Nation is now requiring residents to wear masks they make themselves according to the Navajo Times.
- New Mexico In Depth reported on the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions on local restaurants.
- Some restaurants a ‘barely hanging on,’ the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Roswell Daily Record reported that at least one cheese manufacturer has begun temperature checks for employees, but meat packing companies in Roswell are telling a different story.
- New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service is offering free webinars for beef producers to help the cattle industry, which has seen disruptions due to COVID-19, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.
- NMSU will also provide internet to students. Like colleges across the nation, the university is in online-only instruction for the rest of the academic year.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican reported on the dairy industry’s glut of product and what it means.