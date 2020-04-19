Two additional COVID-19-related deaths, more than 100 hospitalized

The state announced two additional deaths related to the disease, bringing the total who have died to 55, while the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 is now 103.

The state announced 47 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,845. But that number is from a lower number of test results reported to the state Department of Health because of a technical problem.

The state said the problem led to delays from some labs, so the results were not transmitted to the state Department of Health. The new results will be in Monday’s total or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed, the DOH said.

With the new partial totals, testing in the state has found 1,845 total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The two deaths were a male in his 30s from Bernalillo County, who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, and a female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions. She was a resident of the Life Care Center of Farmington.

The facility is one of nine congregate living facilities in the state with confirmed cases among residents and/or staff. Older people and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of hospitalization or death after contracting COVID-19.

The DOH said that 103 people are currently hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, an increase of 11 over Saturday’s announcement. The number could include those who tested positive in other locations but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico and are hospitalized in another state.

The state said that 487 people are designated as recovered by the state, an increase of 22 over Saturday’s total.

The state broke down the new cases by county:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Valencia County

And the state provided a breakdown of the total amount of cases by county, including those from Sunday’s release. The state said that county totals can change based on investigation and determination of the actual place of residence.

Bernalillo County: 542

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 33

Colfax County: 4

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 69

Eddy County: 9

Grant County: 13

Guadalupe County: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 363

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 2

Rio Arriba County: 10

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 315

San Juan County: 275

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 83

Socorro County: 20

Taos County: 15

Torrance County: 12

Valencia County: 29

The state announced they have processed 37,042 tests as of Sunday, an increase of 410 over Saturday. The number is lower than previous days, a likely result of the delayed reporting from labs.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.