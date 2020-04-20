State announces 126 new positive COVID-19 cases, nearing 2,000 total

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The New Mexico Department of Health announced three additional deaths and 126 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

The new totals included some tests from Sunday; the state announced only a partial amount of numbers from Sunday because of a technical error that led to some labs’ numbers not being sent to DOH. The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,971.

The three deaths brought the state’s COVID-19-related total to 58.

The three were:

A male in his 70s from Quay County who was hospitalized out of state and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. He was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The Life Care Center of Farmington is one of nine congregate living facilities where the state has identified positive COVID-19 cases among residents and/or staff. Older residents and those with underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of hospitalization and/or death from a COVID-19 infection.

The state said that 116 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico, an increase of 13 over Sunday’s total. That could include those who tested positive in other states and are hospitalized in New Mexico but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

The number of cases designated as recovered by the state increased to 501, 14 more than Sunday’s announcement.

Of the new cases, 53 were in McKinley County, one of just two counties with more than 400 reported cases; the other is Bernalillo County, which is the state’s most populous county.

Among all new cases:

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

And the state also announced the total amount of cases by county, including the new cases announced on Monday. The total can change based on the state’s investigations and determination of residency for those who tested positive.

Bernalillo County: 566

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 33

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 73

Eddy County: 10

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 416

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 11

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 317

San Juan County: 293

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 86

Socorro County: 31

Taos County: 16

Torrance County: 13

Valencia County: 33

The state has processed 38,755 tests according to the state’s COVID-19 website, an increase of 1,713 over Sunday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.