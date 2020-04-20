The daily recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (4/20/20 edition)

Note: This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free daily email. Sign up here.
- The state announced two additional COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 55, and that over 100 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state. Read our story here.
- Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez vetoed an attempt to cancel the Navajo Nation Council’s spring session. “The Navajo Nation Council, as the legislative body, is required to meet only four times a year by statute,” Nez said in a statement. “It is in these sessions that that the people are afforded the opportunity to hear from all of their leaders regarding the actions of the government that affect their daily lives.”
- The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that authorities tested 347 essential workers at a drive-thru testing equipment. No one was turned away.
- The Albuquerque Journal wrote about a town hall that New Mexico PBS broadcast on Sunday night. Former New Mexico Secretary of Labor Conroy Chino of Acoma Pueblo hosted and spoke to tribal leaders and others.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the potential mental and emotional health impacts of COVID-19.
- The Alamogordo Daily News reported that Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo received over $1.4 million in grants out of the $35 million for hospitals throughout the state.
- We reported earlier this month that medical cannabis dispensaries would forgo parties and events for April 20, or 4/20. The Santa Fe Reporter reported the same this weekend.
- Youth Today wrote about the impact of COVID-19 on homeless youth.
- A man got a swab stuck in his nose while getting tested for COVID-19, KOB-TV reported. The TV station included some video.
- Abe Garcia celebrated his 97th birthday this weekend—and his family organized a drive-by birthday party for him. Garcia wore a shirt that said, “COVID-19 ruined my 97th birthday.” The Taos News has photos.