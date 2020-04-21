DOH: Seven new COVID-19 deaths in NM, number of confirmed cases cross 2,000

The state Department of Health announced seven more COVID-19 related deaths among new Mexico residents, including the first in Chaves County. The state also reported an additional 103 positive cases, bringing the total past 2,000.

A total of 65 people have died with COVID-19, while the total number of positive tests is now 2,072.

The majority of the new deaths came from residents of congregate care facilities, including four from La Vida Llena in Albuquerque.

The four cases from La Vida Llena, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, were: a female in her 70s who was hospitalized, a female in her 80s, a male in his 90s and another male in his 90s, who was hospitalized.

The other three cases were all hospitalized and had underlying conditions: a female in her 80s from Chaves County, a male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health Facility in Albuquerque and a male in his 60s from McKinley County.

The state said that 119 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of three since Monday’s announcement. This number could include those who test positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who test positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

The state also said that 529 residents who tested positive have been designated as recovered, an increase of 28 over Monday’s announcement.

Northwestern New Mexico continues to see the highest incidents of COVID-19 per capita, with a majority of new cases coming from McKinley (45) and San Juan (21) counties. The state provided a full county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new cases in Lincoln County

45 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

The state said previously reported numbers included a case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed and a case in McKinley County that was a duplicate, but corrected the numbers for Tuesday’s numbers. The numbers can be updated at a later date if the state finds the actual place of residence.

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases, which includes Tuesday’s announced numbers.

Bernalillo County: 585

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 35

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 76

Eddy County: 10

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 460

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 11

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 322

San Juan County: 314

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 88

Socorro County: 34

Taos County: 16

Torrance County: 13

Valencia County: 34

The state said that it has processed 40,877 tests as of Tuesday, an increase of 2,122 over Monday’s total.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.