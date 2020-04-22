Six additional deaths and 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday

The state announced six additional COVID-19 related deaths and 139 more positive tests for the respiratory illness Wednesday during a Facebook live press conference.

The six additional deaths brings the total number who have died with COVID-19-related deaths to 71 and the total count of test positive cases to 2,210, according to the state.

The six additional people who are deceased are:

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

Previously reported numbers included one case in Doña Ana County that was removed because the individual is an out-of-state resident. The state has made that correction. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 2,210 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 600

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 21

Cibola County: 35

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 82

Eddy County: 11

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 2

Lea County: 5

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 519

Otero County: 3

Quay County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 11

Roosevelt County: 4

Sandoval County: 341

San Juan County: 339

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 93

Socorro County: 34

Taos County: 16

Torrance County: 13

Valencia County: 35

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities or acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque​

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

As of Wednesday, there are 121 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, which is two more since Tuesday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Wednesday, there are 547 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. That is 18 more who have recovered since Tuesday.

There have been 41,232 residents tested, according to the state, which is an increase of 355 tests since Tuesday.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties and is investigating cases with no known exposure.

The state recommends, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but has said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.