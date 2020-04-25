NM announces 139 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths

The state announced Saturday another 139 positive tests for COVID-19 and nine deaths related to the disease. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 2,660 and deaths to 93.

The newly released number showed that McKinley Count, the hardest-hit area of the state, now has the highest amount of positive cases of any county in the state.

State officials also announced that there are 161 people hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of nine over Friday’s number. This may include people who tested positive out of state, but are hospitalized here. That number does not account for people who tested positive in New Mexico but were moved to a hospital out of state.

The state said a total of 632 people are designated as recovered, an increase of 18 over Friday’s announcement.

Here is a breakdown of positive test cases by county:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

69 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

15 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Union County

Here is the DOH’s breakdown of the nine new deaths:

A female in her 50s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

The state also said there remains 12 communal living facilities, which includes nursing homes, with confirmed cases either among staff and/or residents.

The state also provided a breakdown of the overall numbers, including Saturday’s new cases.

Bernalillo County: 670

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 39

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 11

Doña Ana County: 110

Eddy County: 11

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 12

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 708

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 12

Roosevelt County: 6

Sandoval County: 365

San Juan County: 435

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 95

Socorro County: 40

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 13

Union County: 1

Valencia County: 41