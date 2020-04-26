State announces six deaths and 66 new COVID-19 cases in ‘partial’ update

State officials announced 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as six deaths. Due to a “technical lapse” the state released a “partial” update Sunday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a type of coronavirus. The delayed results will be included in the state’s update for Monday, April 27, or as soon as they are received and lab-confirmed.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 99. The six new deaths are:

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Life Care Center in Farmington.

The update includes 12 new cases of COVID-19 in McKinley County, the hardest-hit area of the state. McKinley continues to have the highest amount of positive cases of any county in the state, now at 720.

The 66 new COVID-19 cases include:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

12 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

New Mexico has now had a total of 2,726 cases of COVID-19. Including the new cases, the county breakdown is:

Bernalillo County: 688

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 41

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 13

Doña Ana County: 116

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 13

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 720

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 14

Roosevelt County: 7

Sandoval County: 374

San Juan County: 442

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 95

Socorro County: 40

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 14

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 42

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a decrease of 13 individuals since Saturday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The state has designated 650 COVID-19 cases as having recovered, an increase of 18 since Saturday.

The state announced they processed 56,615 tests, an increase of 2,880 tests over Saturday’s announcement.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, the state has issued stay-at-home orders except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The state recommends, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but has said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.